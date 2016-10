INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a bone was discovered on the Esplanade at Scarness.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said police were still awaiting advice from experts as to whether the bone was human or not, but at this stage it was still unknown.

"The police are awaiting results," she said.

The bone was found during an excavation on the foreshore on October 11.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been consulted.