Investigations continue into alleged Maryborough stabbing

POLICE could not confirm the extent of the injuries suffered by an alleged stabbing victim yesterday, saying there was "too much blood" coming from her wounds after she suffered lacerations to her head and body.



The incident unfolded in Maryborough's Churchill St about 1.30pm when a 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed at a unit.



The alleged perpetrator, a 23-year-old woman, allegedly left the scene and went to another unit on Churchill St.



Police arrived at the scene and assisted the alleged victim, with an ambulance arriving soon after.



Two paramedics treated the woman, who was sitting on a flight of stairs on the side of the unit block. She told the paramedics the wounds were "really bad" and sounded distressed as she spoke of her injuries.



A paramedic went to the front of the unit to run a bandage under water.



The ambulance was then reversed closer to the unit and the woman was placed on a stretcher.



She had a bandage wrapped around her forehead.



The woman was loaded into the ambulance and taken from the scene.



Meanwhile, police officers were at a second Churchill St address where the alleged perpetrator had gone after the incident.



But when police got there, she had already left the second address in a small white car.



It is understood police were able to phone the woman and she returned shortly after speaking to the officers.



She was then taken into custody.



Detective Senior Constable Travis Kirby confirmed the two women were known to each other.



"The victim has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with lacerations to her head and body," he said.



"The ambulance officers weren't able to tell me the extent of the injuries at the scene; there was too much blood."

