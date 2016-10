LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

A VALUABLE teaching resource has been recovered after it was reported stolen.

An alarm at Tinana State School was activated about 6.20pm on Thursday, September 29, which sounded for 20 minutes before it was switched off by a groundsman.

While nothing was suspicious at the time, teachers noticed an iPad was missing when they returned to work for the new term earlier this week.

Maryborough police investigated the potential theft.

The iPad has since been recovered.