iPhone 7 launch: 'ilovers' up early for latest offering

ROBERT Weier has been the first at the door for the launch of the last five iPhones and he wasn't going to miss the big iPhone 7 launch in Hervey Bay.

iPhone 7 fans made their way to the Telstra store in Stocklands as early as 5.30am for the exciting launch of the latest edition.

Robert was the first to line up after hearing about the mad rush in Sydney.

"I'm glad I live in Hervey Bay," he said as he signed up for his new phone.

Robert Weier signs up for his latest iPhone during the launch in Hervey Bay with sales consultant Jessie Stansfield.

Robert, 20, said he heard about a fan in Sydney who lined up for two days.

"I've been the first at the door for the last five iPhone launches in Hervey Bay," he said.

Hervey Bay Telstra store manager Kayla Reid said it was an exciting new launch and loved the support from the Fraser Coast.

"We're excited about the water resistant camera it means you can get stuck out in the rain," Kayla said.

Darren Bosley, who is the area manager for the Telstra stores in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, said they were expecting a big crowd throughout the day at both launches in the Bay and Maryborough.