Is an election needed to take the region forward?

Robert Walsh believes the dismissal of the CEO leaves no more excuses for council to get on with the job at hand.

WILL it take another council election to change the Fraser Coast's political atmosphere and move the region forward?

Chronicle readers are suggesting that's what is needed in the wake of the sacking of Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Lisa Desmond.

We did a shout out on Facebook asking - do you think the dismissal of the CEO will change anything?

Chronicle reader Brenden Evans believed nothing will change until we go back to the polls.

"This is severely overdue and needs to happen ASAP if we have any hope of repairing our community," he said.

Craig Rowan believes Chris Loft's pledge to keep rates rises minimal is a positive in moving the region forward.

Do you think Fraser Coast councillors made a good call in dismissing the CEO? Yes, council made the right call - 48% No, council made the wrong call - 33% I don't know yet - time will tell - 14% It's nobody's business - 0%

"I think it's time now to take a step back and let the dust settle so to speak , let's see how things pan out from here," Craig said.

"Hopefully everyone at council shake themselves off and move forward in unity," Chronicle reader Ben Collingwood said.

Scott Howlett described Loft as a dictator.

"He'll just find someone else to bully," Scott said.

If there are no changes Kathleen Schuback believes Chris Loft will have to go next.

Another reader who would like to go back to the polls is Kris Herron.

"The only thing that will evoke change is a fresh election," she said.

Barry Jenny Rowlands said: "NO bring back the last Mayor. Where are you Gerard."

Other readers shared their beliefs about council working as a team.