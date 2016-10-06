30°
Is it time to reconsider our stance on the death penalty?

Matthew McInerney
6th Oct 2016 7:28 PM

SHOULD we consider reimplementing the death penalty for specific crimes?

Capital punishment is a divisive issue, but regardless of our feelings the death penalty has effectively been ruled out in Australia.

Queensland became the first state to abolish capital punishment in 1922, the last person to be executed in Australia was in 1967, and the Federal Government passed laws to prevent states and territories reintroducing the death penalty.

That being said, it is always interesting to read comments on social media (and overhear in social circles) after cases front court.

Should the death penalty (capital punishment) be reintroduced?

People never seem to be happy with the sentences imposed by our legal system.

Judges and magistrates are always considered "too soft" on those who commit crimes, and when horrid crimes including rape and pedophilia are involved the comments always turn to capital punishment.

While the death penalty should not be freely considered for crimes, is it worth the moral cost to reconsider our stance on the absolute final form of punishment?

The implementation of the death penalty for sex offenders and pedophiles could quell the outraged masses that form when these cases come to light, but it must be limited.

How can the men and women who make the decision be absolutely certain the offender can not be rehabilitated?

Do offenders of these crimes even deserve time to rehabilitate?

A 2008 review of the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act 2003 recommended voluntary chemical castration be endorsed (which the government did) in Queensland.

Chemical castration for high-risk offenders may be the best option, while the voluntary component is freely available to those who have broken the law in that manner.

