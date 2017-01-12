Is this your missing jewellery?

Does this necklace belong to you?

POLICE are currently in possession of a quantity of jewellery and are seeking assistance with locating the owners.

The items include a small diamond/zirconia, a gold ring with a diamond/zirconia and a necklace with a yellow rose.

This is ring yours? QPS

If this is your property or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Maryborough Police Station via Police Link on 131 444 or attend the Maryborough Police Station and quote reference number QP1700011078.

Is this stone yours? QPS

Please remember that if you have had your property lost or stolen, report it to your local police or call Policelink on 131 444.