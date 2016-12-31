Is your home ready for new alarm laws?

STAY ALERT: From January 1, photoelectric smoke alarms must be installed in Fraser Coast homes.

FROM the start of 2017, laws regarding smoke alarms in Fraser Coast homes will change, so how do they affect you?

As of January 1 all Queensland homes must include photoelectric smoke alarms, following the introduction of new State Government legislation.

Over the next 10 years, all Queenslanders will need to install interconnected alarms throughout their homes, while all leased or sold homes will need to comply within five years.

Torquay fire station officer Michael Gresty said photoelectric alarms and an interconnected system could give families in danger extra time to escape tragedy.

"It's the way that they operate,” Station Officer Gresty said.

"Photoelectric smoke alarms detect a fire in its early, smouldering stages, which can give much earlier warning occupants.

"The earlier warning the better, sometimes you don't have much time to react, it could be seconds that you have to get out of a house.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said QFES worked closely with the State Government to develop the legislation.

"QFES has long recommended photoelectric, interconnected smoke alarms to be hard-wired into homes and the decision to mandate this in what is the strongest legislation of its kind in the country, will see more Queensland lives saved," Ms Carroll said.

"Residents are also advised to review their fire escape plans. We want everyone to have the all-important conversation about how your family will escape your home in the event of a fire.”

Fraser Coast residents can book in a Safe Home visit from fire fighters, who can offer advice for families about creating an escape plan.

You can book in a Safe Home visit by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).