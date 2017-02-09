SEANA Bourke thought she would never see her three children again after a sudden heart attack this time last year.

The determined 35-year-old Hervey Bay mum walked 25km on February 9, the same day she had her heart attack in 2016 and was diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

A year on, Seana is nearly 20kg lighter and has lost over 80cm.

She has a new outlook on life with goals to compete in a cross fit contest in the next 12 months.

Seana Bourke - walking to promote the healthy heart message. Alistair Brightman

She completed her 25km walk along the Esplanade in a bid to keep fit and raise awareness for heart disease as well as showing her three boys that you can do anything you put your mind to.

"My boys are my big why... I have told them that I took a big hit and you stand up and come back better for it,” she said.

Seana trains in allied fitness for three hours six days a week, living a very active and healthy lifestyle, a complete transformation from her old and unhealthy ways.

"I was heavily overweight, smoked and drank and just never prioritised my health,” Seana admits.

Seana knew something wasn't right when she woke up from her sleep with a shoulder pain, but she didn't think it was a heart attack.

But with a history of heart disease in her family she jumped in the car and drove herself to the hospital.

"I got to the point in the car where I couldn't change the gears and was in first gear until I got to the hospital,” she said.

When Seana got to the hospital the pain was excruciating and it was confirmed a heart attack.

"It felt like I had a front loader on my chest,” she said.

She was flown to Nambour where she received treatment.

"I didn't think I would see my boys again,” she said.