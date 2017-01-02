It took just six hours for the first traffic crash of 2017

EMERGENCY services responded to their first crash of 2017 just six hours into the new year.

Two cars collided on the Bruce Highway, south of Tiaro, about 6am on Sunday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the two-vehicle crash at 6.11am, where they treated four patients.

One person was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital to treat a chest injury.

Three people from the other car, believed to be travelling to the Gold Coast, were treated for minor injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews also attended.