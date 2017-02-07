Will the CEO sacking resolve council infighting?

EXHAUSTED.

That is the word I would use to describe everyone involved in the constantly evolving Fraser Coast Regional Council saga.

You can see it on the councillor's faces, you can hear it in their voices and you can sense it from the public - total exhaustion.

That tension, that looming cloud, which had been building and brewing since the local elections finished came to a point on Monday when we saw seven of the eleven councillors vote to dismiss CEO Lisa Desmond.

Two of those who voted to end Ms Desmond's employment with the council, who were previously in support of the CEO, did not respond to the Chronicle's enquiries as to why they had changed their tune.

Will the sacking release any of the pressure that had built up? Only time will tell.

What we have seen, and especially in recent months, is appalling behaviour from people voted in to represent locals.

I just hope Ms Desmond's replacement has the skills necessary to work with and alongside this council to help build what the residents have always wanted - a prosperous Fraser Coast.