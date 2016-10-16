It's been a Relay to remember: Kay Nixon's Relay wrap

Stepping out at the Hervey Bay Relay for Life on Saturday is the Hervey Bay Breast Cancer Support Group (l-r) Pam Moy, Margaret Buchan, Vicki Wedd, Anka Smuderl, Ellen Duncan, Marjorie Hanson, Pauline Findlay and Sue Albress.

RELAY for Life organiser Kay Nixon can hardly believe the number of people who have shown their support for this year's event.

With more than $70,000 raised by a total of 74 teams, Ms Nixon said there was a 'fantastic atmosphere' on the oval as other teams helped each other out.

"Our fundraising is still coming in, so it's likely that we'll get more than $75,000. It was an amazing weekend,” she said.

"The atmosphere on the oval was fantastic, with other teams helping each other set up and fundraise.”

Ms Nixon said she would like to thank the Hervey Bay community for getting behind the event, and to the teams for their hard effort. "They do it every year, helping out like this. It's all about bringing the community together,” she said.