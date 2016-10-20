'It's okay to vote One Nation' says Damian Huxham

Pauline Hansen announces Damian Huxham as the One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay in the next state election.

ONE Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham says it's now considered okay to vote One Nation.

He says this as the latest polls indicate support for One Nation has soared since the Federal Election, standing at 10% in Queensland alone.

Up to 13 seats in regional Queensland, which include Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Gympie and Burnett, could be claimed by the party.

But Mr Huxham says the upcoming state election would not be easy, as all elections are.

"There is a big swing away from major parties, but not big enough to say it's going to be an easy election," he said.

"But there is almost a 20% base in Hervey Bay; there's enough to mount a good challenge against Ted Sorensen. But no election is going to be easy.

Mr Huxham said the support he was receiving in the region was "phenomenal", stating it was an indication that people were fed up with the regions being left behind.

He believes that the major parties were continuously letting down the people in the regions with the lack of benefits promised.

"The regions are promised the world, and nothing is delivered," he said.

"I don't believe in pork barrelling myself; I believe if you've done a good enough job during the term, then you don't need to go around making promises.

"The poll numbers are pretty encouraging across Queensland...(and) most people I've spoken to are fed up with the major parties.

"I'm looking forward to challenges that lay ahead."

But incumbent Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he didn't see any reason for the popularity spike, dismissing it as 'media hype.'

He said there was only one poll that mattered; and it was on election day.

"I just get on and do the job that I do; I don't take any notice of polls and put Maryborough first," he said.

"One Nation actually didn't take votes away from Labor, but took votes away from the LNP."