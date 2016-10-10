OPINION: It's time to stop this clown craze

I LOVE Halloween and I understand better than anyone the appeal of getting dressed up, enjoying being a little bit spooked and scared and generally having a good time.

But this clown craze is a bit beyond the pale.

This bizarre trend is a waste of police resources and has caused great unrest in our communities.

It could also result in some of these clowns getting a criminal record.

They may think what they are doing is just a laugh, but it can have serious consequences.

On Saturday it occurred to me that what is happening on our community is probably happening in Cessnock, where my elderly grandmother lives.

Sure enough, I checked Facebook and there were three clown-related social media pages devoted to the so-called "purge".

I called her immediately and told her that if anyone knocked on her door late at night, to check who it was before answering.

I said if it was a clown, to call police immediately.

I wanted to prepare her, because if my grandmother opened the door to a creepy clown, I hate to think how terrified she would be.

This is hurting other people, so it's time to stop this foolish behaviour.