OPINION: It's time we embraced sport on Christmas Day

MORE major competitions should schedule fixtures on Christmas Day.

It might be an unpopular view in certain sections, but Christmas Day serves as the perfect stage for sports to host their biggest events.

We already dedicate Boxing Day to Test cricket and the start of the Sydney to Hobart, but imagine a Big Bash League or A-League game on December 25?

You will have a new tradition (in our country) from which clubs and competitions can raise benefit from boosted gates.

Reader poll Where do you stand on Christmas Day sport? I'm all in - bring it on

It's worth a trial

They can do it but I'm not interested

You shouldn't play sport on Christmas Day

View Results Vote

It already happens in US sports. The National Basketball Association scheduled its showpiece game, Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors, for Christmas Day.

Huge crowds, huge TV audience - it's a winner.

For me, something like a BBL or NBL game would be most appealing.

They can start in the afternoon so as not to clash with family and other more traditional practices, and they are (usually) exciting fixtures which last only a few hours.

I understand Christmas is a traditional holiday for some, but I couldn't think of a better way to finish a day with family than going to a (rare) game.