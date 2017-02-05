Jack McInnes harbours no regrets for opportunity

IT TAKES big heart to step into the ring.

Jack McInnes made the comment during an interview yesterday and it was the best way to sum up his effort during what could only be described as a whirlwind weekend.

McInnes took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand opposite Queensland Reds playmaker Quade Cooper.

While the supremely conditioned Cooper was a clear favourite to win the fight, which he did in the second round courtesy of a TKO, McInnes was easily the favourite in Australian sports fans' eyes.

CROWD FAVOURITE: Jack McInnes and coach Craig Glover arrive for the fight. DAVID MARIUZ

"The support I'm getting is insane," McInnes said.

"From Adelaide Oval to our hotel was about a five-minute walk - it took us an hour-and-a-half to get there, there were that many people coming for selfies."

Athletes, celebrities, media, fans - everybody wanted a piece of McInnes.

Cooper claimed victory after the ref waved off the fight. McInnes's coach Craig Glover said the outcry on social media about the supposed mismatch was partly to blame. McInnes, who boasts a resume which includes about 50 Muay Thai fights, echoed the sentiment.

"He got me with a good punch and I thought I'd get my breath during the eight- count," McInnes said.

"I heard (ring announcer) Perry Cale say the fight's over, and Craig comes over and that was it. I went down expecting an eight-count but it never happened."

McInnes will return to his work as a plasterer, but will never forget the support.

"Thanks to everyone that supported me from Hervey Bay, to Far North Queens- land, all around Australia and New Zealand," he said.