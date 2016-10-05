Jaden Earle the youngest in the world to land flip drop

THE MAN: Jaden Earle, pictured earlier this year, could be the youngest rider in the world to land a flip drop.

TO THE uninitiated, a "flip drop” sounds like the explanation of a freak, trampoline accident, but to the scooter world it is a feat that takes incredible skill.

Only the best scooter riders can pull off the move, which is a back flip into the ramp, and Hervey Bay's Jaden Earle is the latest - and potentially youngest - in the world to do it.

The 13-and-under competitor whipped it out of his little black book of scooter moves at the Australian Scooter Association's regional qualifier at Rock Off Skate Park in front of a willing crowd.

Earle had finished his run, during which he failed to land the move, but the youngster was egged on by the crowd to try again.

"It was a proud dad moment to see him pull it off,” Rock Off owner Tim Earle said.

"He's been working on it for the last three months. There's been a lot of bruises, a bit of blood and heaps of splinters but to see him pull it off was amazing.

"He tried it during the run but the whole crowd were cheering for him.”

Jaden, who moved up to the 13&U age group this year to compete alongside brother Cooper (who finished 3rd), is one of several Hervey Bay talents to take the sport by storm.

Dylan Sinclair took on the world's best last week when he took a chance in the open amateur event to qualify for the Pro Scooter Series, and followed up that effort with a win in the pro division.

Cameron Smith, who recently signed an amateur contract for Rock Off, won the opens division, Tahj Dunn-Delfs won the 7&U and Rory Wadsworth was second in the 10&U.