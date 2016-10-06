Jewellery stolen after break-in at Maryborough

JEWELLERY was stolen after a break-in on Tuesday.

Police said the burglary happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a house on Tooley St, Maryborough.

The offender escaped with an unknown quantity of jewellery, and the alleged crime was reported through Policelink.

Maryborough Police said it was another reminder to ensure your home is safely secured.

You can download the Policelink app on most devices. Search the your app store for "Policelink". You can phone Policelink on 131 444 to report non-urgent crime.