JOBS BOOST: $1.5m funding for public housing maintenance

FRASER Coast businesses and tradies have been promised part of a $1.54 million investment from the State Government to maintain and upgrade public housing across the Wide Bay-Burnett Region.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the money would go towards maintaining the properties.

"This investment makes sure that vulnerable Queenslanders, like women and children escaping domestic violence, people with disabilities and seniors are able to move into homes that are safe and comfortable," Mr de Brenni said.

"When people move out of our homes, local contractors are making sure that the properties are in shipshape condition for the next family."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding would create extra work in the region, supporting the growth of local jobs and the Fraser Coast economy.

"The Palaszczuk is committed to jobs on the Fraser Coast and this arrangement makes sure that local businesses are supported," Mr Saunders said.

"These 71 local businesses already support some 532 jobs across region.

"This arrangement will support jobs for all sorts of work like electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, mowing and yard maintenance, glazing, pest control, locksmiths, and cleaning.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said local businesses from Precision Locking in Bundaberg to Peart Plumbing in Urangan and Watkins Electrical in Maryborough would take part in maintenance works.

"Getting work done through local businesses means we've got tradies who know the area, they know the people, and they're working to make their own communities better places to live," Ms Donaldson said.