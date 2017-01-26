Jodie recognised for her help towards special care nursery

Jodie Tangikara (left) has raised over $40,000 for the Hervey Bay special care nursery. Pictured with Clinical Nurse Tina Gray.

JODIE Tangikara has raised more than $40,000 for the special care nursery in Hervey Bay Hospital since 2014.

The fundraising efforts are on behalf of Marcus' Legacy, which Mrs Tangikara established after she lost a son at 19 weeks gestation.

Her hard work was highlighted when she was presented an Australia Day Award by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

"It's an honour to be recognised for what I do," she said.

"It means that what I'm doing is making a huge impact to the ward."

Mrs Tangikara said last year was a particularly moving year for the non-for-profit.

"In the past 12 months, we have grown a lot bigger from what we started out," she said.

"We have four events planned for this year so hopefully it'll just continue to grow.

"A massive thank you to the community for getting behind me."