Joshua's little mate poisoned by a plant

POISONED: Labrador puppy Wallace is fighting for his life after eating a cycad plant, while his teen master Joshua Podd, who has autism, asks where he is.

A PUPPY in training to assist an autistic Hervey Bay boy is fighting for its life in a Sunshine Coast veterinary clinic after eating a poisonous cycad plant.

Wallace the chocolate labrador was bought by the Podd family in June this year, to help 14-year-old Joshua cope with the "meltdowns” he experiences when he gets too stressed or overwhelmed.

After having Wallace in the Podd home for about five months while he completes his training through Australian Companion and Assistance Dogs (ACAD), Joshua's father Steven noticed something wasn't right with the puppy earlier this week.

It is believed the dog ate some of the cycad plant while at a close family member's house.

"Monday he was quite lethargic so we went to Bayview Vets and they started him on antibiotics,” Steven said.

When Wallace's temperature would not drop below 41 degrees on Tuesday, the family decided to take him to Northcoast Vets in the Sunshine Coast for an ultrasound to see what was wrong.

"By that time his liver was failing, they did an ultrasound and saw that his liver's very badly affected,” he said.

"He'll be down there for seven days, and at the moment there's about a 50/50 chance of survival. They're going to start him on plasma and electrolytes, but the next 48 hours are critical.”

After four days away from his training assistance dog and companion, Steven said his son Joshua was missing his puppy.

"Josh keeps asking: 'Where's Wallace?',” he said.

"It's really, really sad.”

Steven said his family had so far paid $3500 for Wallace to be treated in the Sunshine Coast clinic, and there would be more bills to come. "It's going to cost between $8000 and $10,000 for the treatment,” he said.

"The plasma on its own is $1600.” Steven said because of the nature of the treatment, the family's pet insurance was unable to cover the incident.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page; Help Wallace to Heal, to help cover the costs.

"When, or if, he comes back to Hervey Bay, he will need ongoing treatment at Bayview Vets, if he does come back, it would be a wonderful thing, but there will be ongoing costs,” he said.

"So we really need to get that out there, and everyone here needs to know that these plants are highly toxic.”