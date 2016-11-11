Judge's great taste in art

BONY SEAT: Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2016 judge Jason Smith with Jo Williams and her award winning work, Still Life with Chairs.

TWO of the four categories of the 41st Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards in Gladstone were taken out by local artists.

Art world rock star and sole judge for the awards, Jason Smith, has great taste according to Fraser Coast artists Jo Williams, Hayley Groves and Susie Lewis.

This year 300 pieces were entered by 270 artists from all over Australia.

Jo Williams went up against 150 other competitors with Still Life With Chairs, and Hayley Groves George and Susie Lewis entered Battlefield: Known Enemy with about 50 other digital pieces.

Jo said Gladstone was her old stomping grounds and she had entered into almost every Martin Hanson competition over the 41 years.

"It's really an integris exhibition and they always have the best judges like Wendy Sharpe or Colin Lanceley - practising artists, gallery directors," she said.

The categories include include Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional and Fibre Works, and Digital Works.

Long time and successful artist Jo Williams has lived and taught art in Howard for the last five years.

"I was taking art up and we had a RATS meeting and I handed out entry forms and said I would take their work up," Jo said.

"It is one of the few exhibitions that the work and the entry forms and the money go in at the same time."

Susie and Hayley won the digital category.

Hayley Groves George and Susie Lewis won the digital category of an esteemed Gladstone art exhibition with their piece Battlefield: Known Enemy.Photo Contributed Contributed

"Hayley and I initially created the piece for the exhibition we had at Gatakers Artspace in January.

"When the idea started it was Hayley and I talking about our experiences with domestic violence and how we were going to not be victims of what we had been through," Susie said.

"Instead shine a light on it and say we have been through it and we are on the other side of it lets stand up and talk about it.

"What is natural for us is to talk about it through our art.

"From that Gatakers exhibition we had such huge feedback and then show it at Gladstone and take that prize which is really exciting."

The feedback Hayley and Susie received from Jason was he loved that the story got told from start to finish.

"He loved we dabbled in vintage cinema techniques to tell a comtemporary story and that we used a projector," Susie said.

" I just knew we had to put something in the exhibition," Hayley said.

"And it was exciting to get through to the pre-selection. It is another stepping stone for us."

Maryborough artists Hayley Groves George (standing) and Susie Lewis.Photo Contributed Contributed

Next October it will be exhibited in the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Hayley and Susie have become White Ribbon advocates and the Hervey Bay exhibition will become a white ribbon event.

Jo Williams won with her acrylic piece in the easel paintings category.

"It is interesting to hear the comments people had about my work - they call in primal and primitive," Jo said.

"The chairs do look like bones. I have used the chairs for art classes because I like working with something that no one has a reference point for.

"The chairs have followed me from Mount Larcom, Gladstone, Calliope and down to Howard.

"The board I used was actually where I had started the chair drawing 10 years earlier - it was like the T S Elliot quote 'We must not cease from exploration and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we began and to know the place for the first time'.

"It was their last appearance - I had to throw them out because they are dead - I did paint the bones."

Gladstone will display the exhibition until December 8.