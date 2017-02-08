Junior doctors join team at Hervey Bay Hospital

New interns for the Hervey Bay Hospital - Doctors Shefta Huda and Adam Louws.

FOLLOWING years of study and unpaid placements, the next generation of doctors have begun their careers at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Eight junior doctors are now into their third week.

Some of them have moved from interstate, including Adam Louws from Victoria and Shefta Huda from South Australia.

Both aged 26, they are currently working in general medicine and will rotate to different parts of the hospital over two years.

"It has been really great so far, and the hospital staff we are working with have been really helpful and enthusiastic,” Dr Huda said.

A unique feature of starting off in a regional setting is getting to do plenty of hands-on work.

"We've been getting to do things immediately, like take blood from patients and prescribing drugs,” Dr Louws said.

The students have also been able to perform some- thing called a knee aspiration.

"That's where you put a needle inside a knee and see if there's any bacteria in there,” Dr Louws said.

It's no secret that becoming a doctor is a lengthy process that requires serious commitment.

Dr Huda did seven years of study to gain qualifications and Dr Louws did six to get to this point.

"I got a letter the other day which referred to me as 'Dr' and it all just became real,” Dr Louws said.

Despite being new to the area, both doctors are loving living in Fraser Coast and said they could envision staying here long-term.

"It depends what training program I get into but, I would definitely like to stay here,” Dr Huda said.

"My parents live in Brisbane now and I grew up in Mackay, so its perfect.”