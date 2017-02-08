Kate Law finishes 12th at the UCF Challenge

Maryborough golfer Kate Law is back in town after spending several months at East Carolina University.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A PERSONAL best opening round formed the basis of Kate Law's solid UCF Challenge campaign.

The Maryborough product moved overseas to take up a scholarship with East Carolina University in 2015.

She is part of the Pirates' women's golf team, and has created a new life at Greenville, North Carolina.

She and her Pirate teammates teed off their spring season at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week.

Now a sophomore, Law, who was last year named a Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division I Scholar All-American, has become one of the senior members of the squad.

Her performance at the Par 72 Eagle Creek Golf Club showed she could be in an improved season.

A five-under par 67 opening round saw Law fly into a tie for fourth.

She broke even in the second round to slip one spot to tied fifth.

A tournament victory was well out of sight but Law's last round was a chance to climb the leaderboard. Instead, she shot a one-over 73, and fell seven places to finish the UCF Challenge tied for 12th, and seven shots behind the leader.

While it was a lost opportunity for a top-five finish Law can take immense pride in being the best-placed Pirate..

Law's next event will be the Hurricane Invitational at Miami, Florida's Biltmore Golf Club.