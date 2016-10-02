27°
Kelsey caps month with maiden century against Australs

Matthew McInerney
| 2nd Oct 2016 7:49 PM
CENTURY: Bushrangers' Nic Kelsey in action for Bushrangers last week. Kelsey smashed a century to help his amass a big lead against Australs.
CENTURY: Bushrangers' Nic Kelsey in action for Bushrangers last week. Kelsey smashed a century to help his amass a big lead against Australs.

A HAT-trick, a century, a South Queensland Central Zone Championship win and in top form for his club side.

Everything has gone 16-year-old Nic Kelsey's way in the last month.

Kelsey was in the thick of it again on Saturday as he finally cracked his maiden century, which helped give his Fraser Coast Cricket side Bushrangers a commanding lead in their A-grade contest against Australs.

"It's the first time so it felt unbelievable,” Kelsey said. "Especially after being so close in the past.”

The closeness was almost cruel - he was dismissed in the 90s on three occasions prior to his 141-run innings.

"I had a recent one in the Twenty20 comp at Maryborough, I got out for 98,” Kelsey said.

"I got told I was on 99 when we lost a wicket so it played on my mind a bit.”

Kelsey has spent half of his life playing cricket.

Primarily a right-handed batsman, Kelsey proved he is also a handy off-spinner when he took a hat-trick for Xavier Catholic College in the South Queensland Central Zone Championship game against Gladstone.

Kelsey and John Kosmidis shared in a 103-run opening stand before the teenager carried the Bushrangers to 279. Australs reached 0-2 from their three overs before stumps.

"I was lucky to have John out there with me,” he said.

"He is one of the batsmen I look up to in this region, alongside Paul Saunders.

"It was good to talk to him at the end of each over. He told me to keep doing what I was doing, and that helped.”

Kelsey played a textbook innings. He rotated the strike with quick singles when the going got tough, and made sure he picked off every bad ball.

"I just put my mind to those easy things,” he said.

The game will continue on Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bushrangers, cricket, fraser coast cricket, nic kelsey

