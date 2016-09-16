Kelsey hat-trick spurs Xavier to championship

XAVIER Catholic College is the best cricket-playing school between Kingaroy and Gladstone.

The school's open side beat Kingaroy SHS in Wednesday's semi-final, then followed up with a win over Gladstone in the final.

In the semi-final, Xavier scored 149 runs in their 20 overs, led by a powerful Brad Anderson who top- scored with 62, and did enough with the ball to restrict the visitors to 129.

Xavier bowled first in the final, and thanks largely to a Nic Kelsey hat-trick (he finished with 4-13), restricted Gladstone to 97.

Kelsey was at the centre of the run chase, top-scoring with 37 as Xavier chased down the total in 16 overs.

The victory means Xavier will face the best Metropolitan North, Metropolitan South, GPS, AIC and TAS schools for a place in the state final on October 17.

FINALS

Semi-final

Xavier 6-149 (B Anderson 62, F White 30*) def Kingaroy 4-129 (F White 1-14, L Smith 1-15).

Final

Gladstone 9-97 (N Kelsey 4-13, L McCully 1-7) def by Xavier 5-97 (N Kelsey 37, T Kidd 26).