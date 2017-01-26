Keri's tribute to Mum: "She'd be proud of me”

UP at the podium, Keri McInerney knew her mum was with her the whole time when she was presented with her Australia Day award.

The renowned musician and songwriter won the Cultural Award at the Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards Ceremony on Thursday for her work with aspiring artists and ongoing support of the music scene across the region.

And only a few months before, her mother tragically had passed away.

"Today's particularly emotional, because she's an Australia Day baby; for me to actually be winning this award on her birthday, on this wonderful day, she'd be extremely proud of me and all that I've achieved," she said.

"For me this is a culmination of everything that I've worked towards over all these years. I couldn't be more proud...knowing that my mum would be equally as proud of what I've done.

"It's a very special moment for me."

During her time as a musician, Ms McInerney was the convener of the Fraser Coast Music Awards, The Qld Festival of Blues and The Out with Drought Concert, as well as helping to organise a single to raise funds for victims of the Bali Terror attacks.

"From the start of her music career, performing in local bands across Hervey Bay, Keri has shared her talents through her recordings and performances and through her co-ordination work on many charity events and concerts," Cr Paul Truscott said during the presentation of the award.

Also recognised alongside her were fellow community members Gail Nancarorw (Citizen of the Year), Patrick Donnelly (Junior Citizen of the Year) and Troy Geltch (Sports Person of the Year) among others.