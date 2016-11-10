35°
News

Key McCulkin murder trial witness ‘lied’ under oath

Sherele Moody
| 10th Nov 2016 3:51 PM
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974. Contributed
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974. Contributed

THE Queensland  Government gave a key McCulkin murder trial witness a guarantee he would not be prosecuted for perjury or for his role in torching the Torino nightclub in 1973.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath signed indemnity documents ensuring Peter Hall cannot be prosecuted despite admitting before a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Thursday that he was involved in the nightclub arson.

The documents were tendered to the court on Thursday morning.

They also protect Mr Hall from prosecution for "lying" under oath about his knowledge of the McCulkin "murders" when he gave testimony before the former Crime and Misconduct Commission in 2014.

He told the CMC (now the Crime and Corruption Commission) that he knew nothing about how Barbara McCulkin and her 13 and 11-year-old daughters Vicki and Leanne came to disappear from their Highgate Hill home on January 16, 1974.

However, Mr Hall told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury yesterday that 69-year-old Torbanlea man Garry Reginald "Shorty" Dubois told him he (Dubois) and co-accused Vincent O'Dempsey were involved in the 'rape and murder' of the family.

Mr Dubois has pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder.

Mr O'Dempsey, a 78-year-old Warwick resident, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Mr Hall claimed Mr Dubois confessed to him that he (Dubois) and Mr O'Dempsey raped Vicki and Leanne and that Mr O'Dempsey killed them and  their mother.

The McCulkins' bodies have not been found.

Mr Hall told the court that he met with Mr Dubois in the days after the McCulkins disappeared.

Mr Hall said Mr Dubois told him they drove Mrs McCulkin and her girls to　 the bush where they were "raped and murdered".

"Dubois said O'Dempsey separated the mother from the daughters into the darkness," Mr Hall said.

"He (Dubois) believes he strangled her - he said there were gurgling sounds and O'Dempsey seemed to be gone for what seemed to be a long period of time.

"After the sound stopped he (O'Dempsey) came down and proceeded to rape one of the girls."

Mr Hall said Mr O'Dempsey told Mr Dubois to "rape the other one, which he had trouble doing".

"He (Dubois) said he didn't feel real good but he eventually complied.

"After that was over, O'Dempsey killed one (of the sisters) and asked him to kill the other.

"He said he couldn't do it so O'Dempsey killed the other (girl).

"They waited til dawn then they buried the bodies.

"He (Dubois) said once the sun come up and he looked at them it was an horrific sight."

Under questioning from defence barrister Dennis Lynch, Mr Hall revealed  he did not tell the truth when he appeared before the Crime and Misconduct Commission in 2014.

"I lied," Mr Hall said.

Twelve months ago, Mr Hall told a committal hearing that Mr Dubois told him how the McCulkins lost their lives.

The court earlier this week heard that the McCulkins may have had some knowledge of the 1973 Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub blaze that killed 15 people in 1973.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the court that Mr Hall, Mr Dubois, Mr O'Dempsey and two other men were behind the torching of the Torino nightclub about 10 days before the Whiskey Au Go Go went up in flames.

The court has heard that the accused feared their involvement in the Torino blaze could see them linked to the Whiskey fire.

The court has also heard that Mrs McCulkin was "blackmailing" Mr O'Dempsey.

The trial continues today. - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  editors picks mcculkin mcculkin murders murder trial yvette d'ath

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Maryborough West

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Maryborough West

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Driver who ran over woman on Fraser Island to face court

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew had a busy day on Wednesday, flying the injured German woman from Fraser Island to hospital soon after returning from a search for a missing trawler skipper.

She was run over on the beach.

Light calls for 'someone to go' after 'embarrasing' meeting

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Rolf Light.

The councillor labelled Wednesday's meeting 'embarrasing'.

How a Hervey Bay man Trumped bookies and won $100k

Matthew Klan (right) with girlfriend Michelle Haddon. Mr Klan won $100k after placing numerous bets on Donald Trump to win the Unites States of America Presidential election.

He began to place bets on Donald Trump in May.

Wide Bay donates spare beds to help Fraser Coast and world

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is donating beds it no longer needs from Fraser Coast facilities to both international aid and community organisations.

Strangers pack 222 Christmas parcels for Aussie troops

Di and Willy Paes.

"For us this has become a Christmas tradition."

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us."

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album is an absolute stunner, with a new guitarist and a renwed vigour to take the world by storm.

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

