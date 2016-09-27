Kick the kilos: triathlete shares tips to get active

ACTIVE LIVING: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Alan Whyborn signed up to the Strava App in 2012 and he's encouraging the community to get involved in a bid to made our region a more active place.

ACTIVE living is something that 54 year-old Alan Whyborn has never shied away from.

The triathlete has been using the Strava App since 2012 and was excited to see the Chronicle's Kick the Kilos campaign.

He has already jumped on board with the fitness competition and has been encouraging across the Fraser Coast to get involved.

"I think the campaign is a great idea,” Mr Whyborn said.

"The app is a good way of keeping track on what you have been doing and I find it also keeps me motivated,” he said.

After suffering a knee injury during a squash game, Mr Whyborn gave triathlons a go and found it helped his injury.

"My son was doing a unit at high school on triathlons, so I was looking for a bike to buy for him and decided to by one for myself,” he said.

He has now been competing for around six years and is heavily involved in both the Fraser Coast Cycling Club and the Hervey Bay Triathlon club.

"I have met the most wonderful group of people through triathlons,” he said.

Mr Whyborn has been spreading the word about the Chronicle's Kick the Kilos campaign via social media.