Kids are the real winners from Legends of League clash

COUNTDOWN: Former Queensland Origin-winning player Craig Teevan will play for the Australian side next week.

HE MAY be about to play alongside and against some of his former teammates, but Guy Meredith knows who the real winners from next week's International Legends of Game are.

Meredith will line up for a Fraser Coast All Stars side littered with local legends, against a star-studded Australian side boasting the likes of gun forwards Petero Civoniceva, Antonio Kaufusi and flyer Nathan Blacklock.

While Meredith is happy to see some his former teammates again, the All Star said it was a huge opportunity for Fraser Coast's youngest generation.

"It's a big event for the kids, educating them on what they've got to do if they want to make it not only in the game, but in life,” he said. "It doesn't come easy.

"I'm lucky enough to catch up with a few guys I've played with before.

"Cliff Lyons was at Manly when I walked through the doors as a kid in 1988.”

Meredith, who at 47 feels like "one of the younger guys”, will also play alongside Hervey Bay's 2001 premiership-winning captain and coach in Adam Roderick and Dean Pay.

"This is great for the kids and the community,” he said.

Organiser Troy Byers said the Australian side has added former Melbourne Storm five-eighth Scott Hill to its ranks, but no further additions are expected.

"It's coming together really well,” Byers said.

"Ticket sales are going really well. With sponsors and those sold so far we probably have about 2500 sold already.”

Byers said it was cheaper for people to get tickets now rather than buying them at the gate.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park on November 26.

Gates will open at noon, lead-up games, including male, female and junior fixtures will start at 1pm with the main game from 7pm. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $20 for families and $5 for kids, and are available from Sportfirst.