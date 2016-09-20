28°
News

Kids can get up close and personal with snakes at centre

Carlie Walker
| 20th Sep 2016 6:07 PM
Johnny the Jester is bringing the scaly magic show to Hervey Bay.
Johnny the Jester is bringing the scaly magic show to Hervey Bay.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KEEN to cuddle a snake?

Well, from September 26, kids and adults alike will get their chance.

Johnny the Jester is coming to Hervey Bay's Pialba Place Shopping Centre from Monday to October 1.

One of Brisbane's best snake charmers, Johnny is renowned for performing one of the most delightful children's magic shows around.

He is coming to the centre for the school holidays to provide entertainment for the young and young at heart.

Pialba Place also has a kids' club, with children aged under 13 eligible to join.

Joining is free and includes a quarterly newsletter filled up with upcoming events and activities, a membership card plus competitions and giveaways.

Stockland also has upcoming events during the school holidays. with several science workshops for the kids.

Titled Illusions, Magic and the Brain, the science workshop will be held today and Saturday from 12pm.

There are limited numbers and bookings are required.

General science workshops are also being held during the week.

To find out more, contact Stockland on 4124 5422.

Maryborough's Station Square is also enjoying school holiday fun.

The Great Lego Building Challenge kicked off yesterday, with heats for children aged between 3 and 7. Heats for kids aged between 8 and 14 will be held today, with another heat for those aged between 3 and 7 on Thursday and heats for 8 to 14 year olds on Friday.

Finals will be held on the weekend.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  pialba place, school holidays, snake

ICE PROTEST: Police say public shaming isn't a great idea

ICE PROTEST: Police say public shaming isn't a great idea

WHILE Hervey Bay man Chad Delandre has been named a hero, police say his actions are not an appropriate way of dobbing in an alleged drug dealer.

MOW DOWN: How to keep your lawn under control this season

Why does it please the eye so much more when an expanse of grass looks neatly manicured?

There has been a demand for lawn maintenance

HEARTBREAKING: Toddler dies after horror CQ crash

The crash which occurred along the Burnett Highway in Bouldercombe

A 25-year-old Park Avenue woman has been airlifted to Brisbane.

Kids can get up close and personal with snakes at centre

Johnny the Jester is bringing the scaly magic show to Hervey Bay.

If you're keen to cuddle a snake, you're in luck.

Local Partners

Thumbs up for awesome customer service on the Fraser Coast

Janet Revill from Maryborough gives a big thumbs up to Mr Woofer Wash in Hervey Bay for being “caring and efficient.”

We asked, you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast

Cars on show at the 2015 Rock'n Maryborough Vintage Festival. Photo: Amy Cook / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What you would like to see on the Fraser Coast

Hundreds of scouts flock to Maryborough for 2016 Cuboree

Cuboree 2016 - (L) Jacob Atkins from Marsden with Shawn Ross and Mitchell Kaeser from Baddow Scout Group.

The Cuboree is held for six days every two years.

Latest deals and offers

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.

Affordable homes on the Fraser Coast.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.