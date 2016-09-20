Kids can get up close and personal with snakes at centre

KEEN to cuddle a snake?



Well, from September 26, kids and adults alike will get their chance.



Johnny the Jester is coming to Hervey Bay's Pialba Place Shopping Centre from Monday to October 1.



One of Brisbane's best snake charmers, Johnny is renowned for performing one of the most delightful children's magic shows around.



He is coming to the centre for the school holidays to provide entertainment for the young and young at heart.



Pialba Place also has a kids' club, with children aged under 13 eligible to join.



Joining is free and includes a quarterly newsletter filled up with upcoming events and activities, a membership card plus competitions and giveaways.



Stockland also has upcoming events during the school holidays. with several science workshops for the kids.



Titled Illusions, Magic and the Brain, the science workshop will be held today and Saturday from 12pm.



There are limited numbers and bookings are required.



General science workshops are also being held during the week.



To find out more, contact Stockland on 4124 5422.



Maryborough's Station Square is also enjoying school holiday fun.



The Great Lego Building Challenge kicked off yesterday, with heats for children aged between 3 and 7. Heats for kids aged between 8 and 14 will be held today, with another heat for those aged between 3 and 7 on Thursday and heats for 8 to 14 year olds on Friday.



Finals will be held on the weekend.

