Kids get away with too much: where has discipline gone?

WHAT'S happened to children these days - or should I say the parents of these children.

I was people watching at the shopping centre recently and I saw far too many children getting away with far too much.

You're the parent and you're the boss

I feel it's happening more often these days where you witness children ruling the roost.

My siblings and I were smacked, and I have nothing against parents who chose to smack, but there needs to be some form of discipline whatever it may be.

I remember being told at the shops you can look but you can't touch and that was exactly what we would do because if we were misbehaved there would be consequences.

My mother is a teacher and she even notices the changes in today's society when it comes to discipline.

Parents are giving in too quick and allowing their children to get away with way too much bad behaviour.

How are children going to cope in the real world as they get older where you don't always get your own way?

It comes back to discipline from a young age and children need to know who the boss is.

