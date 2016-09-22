Kids use their imaginations in Lego competition

FRASER Coast youngsters got the chance to play with more than $4000 worth of building blocks as Maryborough's Station Square hosted a Lego building competition yesterday.



Heats for children aged between 3 and 7 and 8 and 14 were held yesterday, with more events to be held today and tomorrow before the finals on the weekend.



Kids have let their imaginations run wild, creating dragons, houses, towers and even a punnet of chips using Lego blocks.

