Kind stranger donates $7500 spa to family in need

4 yr old Nathan Ibbeson with his dad Robin in the spa that was donated to help with his ongoing therapy.

A KAWUNGAN family has been left "speechless" by a kind stranger who donated a hi-tech spa to help their youngest child Nathan, 4, who lives with cerebral palsy, have improved quality of life.

Life is not always easy for Rob and Magenta Ibbeson, who gladly dedicate a lot of time, energy and money in supporting four-year-old Nathan, who sustained brain damage after a traumatic birth.

"Nathan was oxygen deprived and required CPR," Magenta said.

"It left him with a brain injury and as a result he has quadriplegic cerebral palsy which affects all of his muscles.

"He doesn't walk, talk or sit independently, he uses a tube to eat, is visually impaired and has epilepsy."

Like other families with high-care children, the Ibbesons spend a lot of money allowing Nathan to have a life just like any other child.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

Urangan pharmacy development rejected by council

1800 lose power after flying fox hits power lines

About a week ago, a woman in her late 50s contacted the family and said she had heard about the family's situation and wanted to give them a spa she had just bought.

Magenta said the family had always dreamed of owning a spa, but it had never been a financial possibility.

"Nathan loves the water; he loves the pool and the beach and we had dreamed of one day owning a spa, too." The spa, worth $7500, has been up and running since Tuesday, and Rob said his son loved it.

"He's been going to hydrotherapy for two years, but now we can do it pretty much every day," Rob said.

Magenta said the coloured lights and aroma-therapy were calming for Nathan.

"Since starting the hydrotherapy two years ago, Nathan has gained muscle strength in his legs, but it does cost $84 per week for half an hour," she said.

"So it's good we can do a bit more at home."

After posting a Facebook status to say thank you to the kind donor, another woman gave the Ibbesons $25 worth of spa treatment.

For Rob and Magenta, the practical donation showed the family that they lived in a supportive community.

"We're still speechless about the whole thing, to be honest," Magenta said.

"There are some really giving people out there."