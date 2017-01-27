King to spend 2017 in recovery for knee

Hervey Bay pair Jordan and Emily King will represent Australia at the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships at the Snowy Mountains later this year.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

HE FINISHED fifth in his Cross Triathlon World Championships tilt last year but Jordan King may not be able to win the national title at the Sunshine Coast.

"They've brought it up north a bit so that should bring some more competition if I'm recovered and the knee is good again," King said.

"I'm working a lot with Lars on my rehab but we've decided I'll have a year of no specific races, just a lot of recovery, grinding down what I've already made and working back up again just to make sure it's back to where it should be."

It is a minor setback for King who was first out of the water in the 18-35 age group, and managed to hold on to fifth despite a bung knee.

"it wasn't my best race, I didn't have a very good lead up with a very hefty injury on my knee," King said.

"I haven't really run for almost six months now so I went down with absolutely no run fitness. I'm just happy I finished the race, that was my main goal."

Jordan's sister Emily also finished fifth in her race, while younger brother Harry won the 13 & Under World Championship.