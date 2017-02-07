Kingfisher Bay Resort sale is a "one of a kind” offer

IT COULD BE YOURS: Kingfisher Bay Resort is one of four businesses up for grabs as part of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group's sale.

THERE has never been a sale like this, according to Colliers International agent Neil Scanlan.

The four businesses that make up Kingfisher Bay Resort Group - Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village, Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries - will hit the market today, and attract international buyers.

The group's sale could fetch more than $50 million, and would allow ownership of 90% of Fraser Island's commercial accommodation.

"This is incredibly rare,” Mr Scanlan said. "I don't think there has been anything like it before.”

"The group has significant income with revenues exceeding $55 million in 2016. Considering the two resorts account for over 90 per cent of commercial accommodation options on Fraser Island, entry by competitors is impossible,” he said.

Fellow exclusive agent Gus Moors said the group had benefited from an increase in Queensland's international and domestic traveller numbers. Mr Moors said the state was already experiencing an "8.5% increase in visitor numbers and a 9% increase in visitor spend”.

Mr Scanlan said Kingfisher Bay Resort Group had been part of the Fraser Coast's tourism industry for decades, and said the sellers would do all they could to ensure that continued. "They want to ensure it continues to operate in that capacity,” Mr Scanlan said.

Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village was developed 25 years ago and is owned and operated by the original developer. The Fraser Island interests grew by acquiring Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries in 2002. The businesses will be marketed via an "International Expression of Interest” campaign, closing on March 23.