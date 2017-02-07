Kings of Country Rock putting on a show in Maryborough

ROCK ON: Hop on board and enjoy the Kings of Rock in Maryborough on February 18.

KINGS of Country Rock give a musical salute to America's country rock legends, The Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival, in a two-hour stage spectacular coming to Maryborough.

To be performed at the Brolga Theatre, the show features timeless rock'n'roll classics that defined The Eagles and CCR as 1970s superstars.

Part one of the highly acclaimed show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles - masterpieces such as Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Already Gone, One of These Nights, Lyin' Eyes, Take It to the Limit, New Kid in Town, Desperado, Hotel California and Life in the Fast Lane.

Part two kicks into overdrive, featuring anthems such as Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Up Around The Bend, Born On The Bayou, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Travelin' Band and Green River are sure to set the dance floor ablaze.

The Kings of Country Rock Tour is much more than a concert: the cast of multi-talented and internationally respected musicians bring to life a stage show unlike any other - complete with replica costumes and instruments.

Kings of Country Rock play at the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, on Saturday, February 18, from 8pm.

Tickets are $40 for concession and $45 for non-concession.

Or, call the venue box office directly on 4122 6060.