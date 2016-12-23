Kingston Hervey Bay lights up the Fraser Coast

Kingston Hervey Bay was named the winner of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Chambers of Commerce \"Light Up The Fraser Coast\" competition. Kingston Hervey Bay donated the prizemoney to We Care 2.From left: Pastor Robert Geluk (We Care 2), Sandra Holebrook (Hervey Bay Chamber), Tracey Messer (Kingston Hervey Bay) and Jan Carlson (We Care 2).

A BIG weekend, four afternoons and the help of a few elves allowed Kingston Hervey Bay to light up the Fraser Coast.

The new development, which currently features a handful of homes at the corner of Urraween Rd and Richard Charles Drive, was selected as the "Best Business Winner” in the Light Up The Fraser Coast competition.

Kingston Hervey Bay's Tracey Messer said the display, which can be seen from Main St, was well worth the time and effort.

"It took a bit of planning but the young children just love it,” she said.

"It is a task to put it all up, but as you went through it a bit of the spirit of Christmas comes through.

"Just driving past, it does look beautiful out there and that was the idea, to light up this area.”

The Christmas lighting serves as Kingston Hervey Bay's introduction to the community, though Ms Messer said she did not expect to win.

The financial bonus was also a surprise, but in true Christmas spirit Ms Messer donated the money to We Care 2.

We Care 2's Pastor Rob Clark said the money would go towards the hampers they've given to Fraser Coast families.

"We've given away quite a number and that will get a lot more,” he said.

Run jointly by the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Chambers of Commerce, Light Up The Fraser Coast sought to get businesses owners involved in decorating their premises for the festive season.

While there were a few entries this year, Hervey Bay Chamber president Sandra Holebrook said the chambers would work to expand the competition in future.

"You can see there's been a lot of effort in to look spectacular,” Ms Holebrook said.

"We've agreed to revitalise the business side of it. The Chambers will get behind it more to promote it (in future).”