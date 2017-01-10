34°
From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

Eliza Wheeler
| 10th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:25 AM
Jet boat thrill rides starting at $50 a person have been introduced by Aquavue Cafe Watersports in Hervey Bay.
Jet boat thrill rides starting at $50 a person have been introduced by Aquavue Cafe Watersports in Hervey Bay.

AQUAVUE Cafe Watersports in Torquay has come a long way since it was a kiosk selling ice creams for those who hired jet skis and paddle boards.

As another holiday period wraps up on the Fraser Coast, Aquavue owner Larry Burch said it had been a successful few weeks for his diverse business.

"We were pretty much booked out most days," Larry said.

"We actually started getting bookings in July from international visitors."

The owner said jet skis and paddle boards were the favourites this year, with people of all ages giving the activities a go.

"A lot of families will spend the whole day and night here, now that we're open for dinner," he said.

"I think families want to stay in one spot and do stuff all day, which they can do here."

Aquavue is popular for breakfast.
Aquavue is popular for breakfast.

When Larry was growing up on a farm in New Zealand, he learned very quickly the importance of diversifying a business; a skill he has brought to his business on the foreshore.

Starting out as a kiosk attached to the watersports hire business owned by the Burches, Aquavue has grown into a licensed cafe; selling breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"It was always in the plans to expand," he said.

"We finished up the most recent stage of our renovations late last year, but there's still a little more to go."

Aquavue became licensed in October last year, after the recent renovations were complete.

"It's good for people who have been out all day on the water, and they just want to relax with a beer or a wine," Larry said.

Coming into 2017, Larry said there were a few more changes coming to Aquavue.

"I don't want to give away too much, but we've got room to expand," he said.

"We've developed three out of the four stages, let's just say that."

Topics:  aquavue fcbusiness larry burch

From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

“I don’t want to give away too much, but we’ve got room to expand." - Larry Burch

