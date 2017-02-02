Lack of rain on Fraser Coast worrying: BOM

There are more above average temps forecast in coming months.

THE Fraser Coast broke a record for the hottest day in January, rainfall was well below average and there doesn't appear to be any change on the horizon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said it was worrying.

"You would expect these months to be some of the wetter months, it is worrying when you're getting well below averages during the wetter months,” he said.

He said while anything could happen in the next few months, the region can expect average rainfall between February and April, however temperatures are expected to be above average.

"This doesn't help water restrictions because the hotter it is the more evaporation there is,” Mr Threlfall said.

Maryborough had its highest January temperature on record on January 21.

The 39.6 degree maximum was almost nine degrees above the January average, and its warmest January day in 61 years.

Maryborough also experienced a record 14 days in January with a maximum temperature equal to or above 35 degrees, beating the previous record of six, set in 2013.

In January Hervey Bay received 26.4mm of rain over six days for the month with 14mm of that rain falling in the 24 hours up until 9am on Sunday January 8.

The average for January is 142.4mm.

In Maryborough only 16mm fell, which is only 10% of the average of 165mm.