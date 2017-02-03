Lance Stone weighs in on carpark debate after abuse

MARYBOROUGH Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone has weighed in on the Comet Place carpark issue, stating he encouraged responsible parking.

Speaking from personal experience of using the carpark, Mr Stone said the tenants of the buildings in Comet Place were "well within their rights" expect people who park there to shop in the precinct.

With the car park listed as a private property, he said it was still owned by a tenant despite it being available for public use.

"Those tenants actually pay money for the carpark," he said.

"From a chamber of commerce perspective, we'd encourage for people to be responsible with their use of the parking spaces.

"It's only a short stroll towards the RSL; it doesn't hurt anyone to park further up and walk there.

"I fully support the business owners in these areas, and the people who are parking responsibly."

Mr Stone said it was not a chamber issue to improve the carpark or its redevelopment.