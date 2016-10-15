25°
Sport

Lang Park could return to "strike fear" in NSW supporters

15th Oct 2016 7:02 AM
Is it time to bring back Lang Park?
Is it time to bring back Lang Park? CHARLES KNIGHT

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD the iconic "Lang Park" make a return from the history books?

A plan by the LNP would have the iconic title returned to describe what is now Suncorp Stadium, in the legislation.

The arena is named "Brisbane Stadium" in formal legal documents at the moment.

LNP member Jon Krause told the Parliament on Thursday night he wanted to have the stadium renamed to recognise the "spiritual home of rugby league in Queensland".

The namechange would be included in changes to the Major Sports Facilities bill which also includes amendments to the way taxes are collected under the Gaming Machine Act.

Fairfax reports Mr Krause told Parliament that most Queenslanders who grew up when the stadium was Lang Park, would support the renaming.

"If we took a straw poll of Queenslanders, I dare say most people would agree with that."

Sunshine Coast member for Glass House Andrew Powell said hearing the name Lang Park as a boy growing up in New South Wales struck fear into the hearts of Blues supporters.

"I think we should take any opportunity we have here in Queensland to ram that down any support of the NSW rugby league team or any other sporting code that uses that facility," he said.

Labor MP Scott Emerson endorsed the idea, saying it was a "fine move".

Topics:  editors picks lang park

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

Sparks fly with renewed debate over Sports Precinct

One clear solution emerged from the submissions at Thursday's community meeting; a business plan was needed on the Sports Precinct.

Clown: 'I may as well be wearing a Hells Angels vest'

NOT ALL CLOWNS: Matt Farthing (centre) with daughter Danielle Farthing and Indi Phillips.

Trolls spoiling real clowning fun

Fraser Coast out to reclaim Goodchild Shield

Chris Osborn.

Fraser Coast are out to reclaim the Goodchild Shield.

LETTER: Rejected from farm jobs for not staying at a hostel

Sth Africa cover Photo: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

Letter writer applied for farm jobs

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Girls' Night In will help fight cancers: letter

Queensland women are staging a Girls' Night In to raise funds for cancer research ... and Fraser Coast women have been asked to join in.

The Girls' Night In draws on the power and impact of friendship.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

THE supermodel, who now splits her time between Sydney and Byron Bay, talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

  • TV

  • 15th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

MUST BE SOLD OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous sized bedrooms plus...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction