Latest M'boro mural pays tribute to region's dairy industry

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
MILKING TIME: Artist Brian Tisdall with Committee members Deb Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie at the official opening of the latest Maryborough mural.
MILKING TIME: Artist Brian Tisdall with Committee members Deb Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie at the official opening of the latest Maryborough mural. Sharon Coyne

THE latest Maryborough mural, Milking Time, to be opened on the corner of March and Kent Sts, takes viewers back to a time when traffic jams were caused by dairy cows, being brought into town to be milked.

The Maryborough Mural Project committee held an official opening yesterday morning to celebrate the latest artwork for to the public gallery.

MILKING TIME: Cr James Hansen, Bruce Saunders MP , Elizabeth Lowrie, Deb Hannam, Llew O'Brien attended the opening ceremony.
MILKING TIME: Cr James Hansen, Bruce Saunders MP , Elizabeth Lowrie, Deb Hannam, Llew O'Brien attended the opening ceremony. Sharon Coyne

Organiser Elizabeth Lowrie said the turnout was fantastic, as the community reflected on a time when the dairy industry played a major role in a region.

"Milking Time celebrates the contribution of the dairy industry to the town; when the cows used to be herded up the main street and milked where St Vincent de Paul's is now," Ms Lowrie said.

"Also we wanted a very large mural because a lot of people enter town that way, from Rainbow Beach and Gympie, so we thought it would create a bit of advertising for the project and the area."

MILKING TIME: 14-year-old Phoebe Jay performed at the ceremony.
MILKING TIME: 14-year-old Phoebe Jay performed at the ceremony. Sharon Coyne

Ms Lowrie said 'Milking Time' was partially paid for by Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen, with the rest of the funds coming from the community.

The organiser said Cr Hansen, who is also a dairy farmer, featured in the mural.

"The farmer in the mural is in fact James" she said.

"He didn't know he was actually painted on the wall until yesterday."

MILKING TIME: Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen had no idea the dairy farmer in the mural was him.
MILKING TIME: Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen had no idea the dairy farmer in the mural was him. Sharon Coyne

The next mural to be unveiled will be dedicated to the battle of Long Tan, on October 29.

Topics:  art, dairy, maryborough, maryborough mural project, tourism

