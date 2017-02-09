Law continues to evolve into one of ECU's leaders

GREENVILLE, North Carolina, is a long way from Maryborough but Kate Law has made it her home.

The Heritage City product moved to the United States in 2015 after she took up a scholarship with East Carolina University.

Part of the Pirates' women's golf team, Law has spent the majority of the past 18 months training with and competing against the USA's next generation of quality golfers.

Coach Kevin Williams said she had progressed well.

"She is a wonderful team player for us,” Williams said. "She is keen to support the other girls in a positive way.

"She was a bit inconsistent her first year but has become more mature with her game during this sophomore year and has performed more consistently for us.”

Law fired a personal best opening round of 67 at the UCF Challenge earlier this week before she finished 12th overall.

`The five-under opening round more than accounted for a slight slip in the second and third rounds (even and one-over).

Williams, who said he was proud of her performance, put her result into context.

"She beat seven individuals ranked in the top 100 and tied the 15th ranked individual in the country,” Williams said.

Law, who was last year named a Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division I Scholar All-American, has become one of the squad's senior members. Williams said he expected the sophomore to continue to lead the team "on and off the golf course”.

"We expect her to continue to grow as a golfer with improved short game and smart course management decisions, (as well as) continue to play with the maturity she has shown in her game thus far this year,” Williams said.

When the Chronicle caught up with Law at Maryborough Golf Club in June last year, she said she had worked to improve all facets of her game.

Williams, who guided East Carolina University to its eighth NCAA Regional appearance in 10 years in 2015-16, elaborated on those improvements.

"Kate's improvement in clubhead speed and her ball striking are the most impressive parts of her game,” he said.

"When she arrived on campus a year and a half ago, her clubhead speed with the driver was 92.6. She is consistently at 98.8-99 now.

"This is huge jump in speed and has helped her attack the par fives better.

"Course management and short game are the areas that have made the biggest improvement (but they) still have some room for improvement.”

The Pirates' next quest will be the Hurricane Invitational at Miami.