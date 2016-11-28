29°
League's legends prove they've still got class

Matthew McInerney
| 28th Nov 2016 5:48 AM
TOO GOOD: Australia legend Nathan Blacklock. Legends of League game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.
Matthew McInerney

THE only difference between the legends at Stafford Park and those when in their prime up to 30 years ago is the rapidly expanding sight of grey hair.

Cliff Lyons is 55-years-old, but the Manly great still has the skill to tear apart the opposition defence.

Lyons was one of 14 former National Rugby League, Origin and International starts in the Australian side against the Fraser Coast All Stars.

The majority of his team-mates only started their careers as he wound down, with the likes of Nathan Blacklock, Brad Meyer and Craig Teevan among the green and gold.

"They're all younger so I was just happy to get out there and throw it around with them,” Lyons said.

The All Stars comprised of 24 legendary local players, including the McKenna boys, Wayne Rasmussen and Peter Waters.

"Obviously their skill is a touch above ours - it was 30 years ago,” Waters said.

"We didn't put on a bad display considering. It's the way country footy should be; kids running around and getting involved.”

While the locals were suitably smashed on the scoreboard (before *someone* adjusted the scoreboard), the Legends of League was a true mix of sport and entertainment.

Case in point was fan favourite John Hopoate, who played the game with a rubber glove on his right hand (look it up).

"It's about community, the kids, getting them here and then getting involved in sport,” Blacklock said.

"To experience the way they play is a really good feeling. Running off them... when Lyons put me through the first hole I just knew I had to wait real late and the ball was there.”

Former South Queensland Crushers captain and member of Origin's famous "Neville Nobodies” Craig Teevan said the opportunity for players to give back to junior rugby league was the best part of the concept.

"The boys love putting back into junior rugby league, coming out doing games like this and giving back to the community,” Teevan said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  legends of league rugby league

