FANCY a tour of Maryborough with your very own Mary Poppins?

The Bond Store Museum hosts a series of tours around Maryborough with your very own Mary Poppins-inspired character, and will help you discover Maryborough's links with the old town, novels and fascinating snippets about the old port city.

Tours are held every Thursday and Friday from 9.30am, with bookings from $20 per person.

For more information contact the museum on 4190 5722 or email portside@ frasercoast.qld.gov.au.