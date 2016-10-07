Learn about NDIS scheme in Hervey Bay later this month

A NATIONAL Disability Insurance Scheme information session will be held in Hervey Bay on October 19, at FSG Hub on Central Avenue.



On 6.30-8pm, the session will give information about the scheme in order to prepare those who will be affected.



"Feedback from NDIS trial sites tells us that we need to be prepared with a clear picture of what we or our loved ones require before we go through the NDIS planning process," a spokesperson said.



RSVP by October 18, by calling 0419 506 837 or by emailing suzannes@fsg.org.au.