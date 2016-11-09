Learn about study option at USC open day

Future students and members of the public are invited to an open day at USC Fraser Coast on November 10. Pictured are Riverside Christian College Year 12 student Mikaila Brown and USC Fraser Coast Student Services assistant Jason Wain discussing study options.

PROSPECTIVE students and community members are invited to come and explore the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus day tomorrow.

At the free open day, USC Fraser Coast staff will be available to chat about the study options available next year.

The USC campus is located on Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay.

People can come in anytime between 1-4pm to talk with advisers about their preferred degree, receive career advice, find about fees and scholarships as well as take a campus tour.

For aspiring sport professionals, a presentation will happen at 3pm outlining the roles available and qualification required for jobs in the sport and fitness industry.

The Bachelor of Sports Studies is one of more than 15 study programs offered at USC Fraser Coast in 2017.

The new degrees introduced to the university next year include a Bachelor of Animal Ecology and a Bachelor of Business (Tourism, Leisure and Event Management), as well as first-year courses in Science, Social Work, Counselling, Psychology and Social Science.

Full degrees are offered in Nursing Science, Business, Marketing, Accounting, Human Services and Primary Education.

USC also offers a free university bridging program called Tertiary Preparation Pathway (TPP).

Students who complete TPP can gain direct entry to most USC programs.

To register for Meet USC Fraser Coast go to www.usc.edu.au/learn/courses-and-programs/meet-usc.