Learn about the Maheno at local history presentation

4th Oct 2016 6:18 AM
HISTORY: The Maheno was beached on Fraser Island in 1935.
HISTORY: The Maheno was beached on Fraser Island in 1935.

THE next Lunchtime Local History Presentation at the Maryborough Library will focus on an enduring icon of Fraser Island, the Maheno.

The presenter is John Anderson, a local historian and president of the Hervey Bay Historical Village.

The Maheno was beached on the eastern side of Fraser Island during a cyclone in July 1935.

Deputy Mayor George Seymour said the talk was sure to be of interest.

"For 80 years the Maheno has been part of the identity of the Fraser Coast, people marvel at it on the beach and its fittings have found their way into many houses across the region.”

"It has a rich history both as an ocean going ship for 30 years and a beached wreck for 80 years.”

Cr Seymour said that the monthly history presentations at the library had proven to be very popular.

"Every month we have a different subject presented by a different local historian - it is a great way to learn more about the history of the region.”

The Maheno was a commercial ocean liner launched in 1905.

During the First World War it was a hospital ship, following the end of the war it returned to commercial service.

For 80 years the ship has been slowly deteriorating on the beach at Fraser Island.

The presentation will be on Friday, October 14 at noon.

This is a free event but bookings are essential by contacting the library on 41905788.

Topics:  fraser island, george seymour, history, maheno, maryborough

