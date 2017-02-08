Learn clogging at introductory class

TAPPED OUT: A number of people taking a clogging tap dance class at Avenell Heights Hall. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

PATTI Koorneef fell in love with clogging the very moment she heard the tapping.

"I used to teach line dancing and was in Long Island of the Whitsundays at a workshop where there was somebody doing a demonstration on clogging,” she said.

"Within five weeks I started teaching it.”

The Bundaberg teacher said clogging was not hard to learn.

"I have been teaching for 23 years and am a member of the highly regarded Australian Clogging Association,” Patti said.

"I started my first school in Mackay, then Rockhampton, then went on to Gin Gin and Bundaberg where I still have my Goody2Shoes Cloggers school.

"I am seeking interest to start up a school in Maryborough - I feel there is a need.

"Clogging is so much fun - I will take you back to the basics - toe and heel to the left, toe and heel to the right and just get into the rhythm.”

Clogging is a tap-style dance originated in the Appalachian Mountains in America.

Clog dancing is Gaelic for time dancing with the heel keeping time with the beat of the music.

"We dance to all types of music including old time, rock, country and modern.

"It is like River Dance only with a relaxed country rhythm.”

There will be an introductory workshop on Saturday, February 11 from 9am at the Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd, Maryborough.

The workshop will run for about one-and-a-half hours.

To learn more about clogging call Patti Koorneef on 0419763680.